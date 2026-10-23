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India's Infosys beats second quarter revenue view
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India's Infosys beats second quarter revenue view

India's Infosys beats second quarter revenue view

Visitors stand at the Infosys kiosk at Bharat Mandapam, one of the venues for AI Impact Summit, in New Delhi, India, February 18, 2026. REUTERS/Bhawika Chhabra

23 Oct 2026 06:46PM (Updated: 23 Oct 2026 06:50PM)
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BENGALURU, Oct 23 Reuters) - Infosys marginally beat estimates for second-quarter revenue on Friday, as demand picked up from its energy and utility sector's clients and businesses spent more on artificial intelligence services.

Revenue at India's second-largest IT services provider rose 10.7 per cent to 492.44 billion rupees ($5.19 billion) in the July-September period. 

Analysts on average had estimated revenue of 491.32 billion rupees, according to data compiled by LSEG.

($1 = 94.9400 Indian rupees)

Source: Reuters
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