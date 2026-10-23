India's Infosys beats second quarter revenue view

BENGALURU, Oct 23 Reuters) - Infosys marginally beat estimates for second-quarter revenue on Friday, as demand picked up from its energy and utility sector's clients and businesses spent more on artificial intelligence services.

Revenue at India's second-largest IT services provider rose 10.7 per cent to 492.44 billion rupees ($5.19 billion) in the July-September period.

Analysts on average had estimated revenue of 491.32 billion rupees, according to data compiled by LSEG.

($1 = 94.9400 Indian rupees)