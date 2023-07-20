Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

India's Infosys cuts FY outlook in challenging environment after Q1 profit miss
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

India's Infosys cuts FY outlook in challenging environment after Q1 profit miss

India's Infosys cuts FY outlook in challenging environment after Q1 profit miss

FILE PHOTO: An employees walks past a signage board in the Infosys campus at the Electronics City IT district in Bangalore, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/File Photo

20 Jul 2023 06:28PM (Updated: 20 Jul 2023 06:44PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BENGALURU : Indian software services provider Infosys on Thursday cut its full-year revenue growth outlook, due to a challenging environment, after reporting first quarter profit below estimates.

The country's second-largest IT services firm by revenue said its full-year revenue growth was seen at 1-3.5 per cent on a constant currency basis, down from its prior view of 4-7 per cent.

Consolidated net profit rose 10.9 per cent to 59.45 billion rupees ($725.5 million) in the three months to June 30.

Analysts had expected a profit of 61.41 billion rupees, Refinitiv data shows.

India's IT services companies have kicked off the earnings season on a weaker note, with market leader Tata Consultancy Services warning of an uncertain demand environment, with smaller peers HCLTech and Wipro reporting and projecting muted growth.

Businesses are cutting back spending on discretionary IT projects amid steep inflation that stoked interest rates.

Infosys saw its large deal signings rise to $2.3 billion rupees from $1.7 billion year ago.

($1 = 81.9409 Indian rupees)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.