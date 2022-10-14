Logo
India's Infosys jumps on upbeat outlook, buyback plans
India's Infosys jumps on upbeat outlook, buyback plans

FILE PHOTO: The Infosys logo is seen at the SIBOS banking and financial conference in Toronto, Ontario, Canada October 19, 2017. Picture taken October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren/File Photo

14 Oct 2022 12:46PM (Updated: 14 Oct 2022 12:46PM)
BENGALURU : Shares of Indian IT major Infosys Ltd rose as much as 4.6 per cent to a one-month high on Friday, after it raised revenue outlook and announced a $1.13 billion share buyback.

The Bengaluru-based firm now expects 15 per cent-16 per cent revenue growth in the fiscal year ending March, compared with 14 per cent-16 per cent earlier.

It reported a better-than-expected 11 per cent rise in second quarter profit on strong margin expansion and outsourcing order wins.

The shares marked their sharpest intraday percentage gain since May 30.

($1 = 82.2240 Indian rupees)

Source: Reuters

