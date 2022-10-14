India's Infosys jumps on upbeat outlook, buyback plans

BENGALURU : Shares of Indian IT major Infosys Ltd rose as much as 4.6 per cent to a one-month high on Friday, after it raised revenue outlook and announced a $1.13 billion share buyback.

The Bengaluru-based firm now expects 15 per cent-16 per cent revenue growth in the fiscal year ending March, compared with 14 per cent-16 per cent earlier.

It reported a better-than-expected 11 per cent rise in second quarter profit on strong margin expansion and outsourcing order wins.

The shares marked their sharpest intraday percentage gain since May 30.

($1 = 82.2240 Indian rupees)