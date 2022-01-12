Logo
India's Infosys lifts revenue forecast as digital transformation fuels IT demand
India's Infosys lifts revenue forecast as digital transformation fuels IT demand

FILE PHOTO: A man walks past a billboard of Infosys Technologies Ltd's office in Bangalore, capital of the southern state of Karnataka, October 10, 2003. REUTERS/Jagadeesh NV KK/FA

12 Jan 2022 06:54PM (Updated: 12 Jan 2022 07:07PM)
BENGALURU :India's Infosys Ltd on Wednesday bumped up its annual revenue forecast and posted a near 12per cent jump in quarterly profit, riding on strong demand for its software services from businesses accelerating their digital transformation due to the pandemic.

The country's second-largest IT services firm by revenue said it expects revenue growth of 19.5per cent-20per cent on a constant currency basis for the financial year to March, compared with the 16.5per cent-17.5per cent growth predicted in October.

"We expect the healthy technology spend to continue with large enterprises progressing on their digital transformations," Chief Executive Officer Salil Parekh said in a statement.

India's US$194-billion IT industry has been a big beneficiary from the pandemic spurring global companies to bolster investments in services ranging from cloud-computing, digital payment infrastructure to cyber-security.

Crosstown rival Wipro earlier on Wednesday reported a 30per cent rise in revenue for the December quarter and a near flat net profit, while the country's largest IT services firm, Tata Consultancy Services, is set to announce results later in the day.

Bengaluru-based Infosys' consolidated net profit climbed to 58.09 billion Indian rupees (US$786.06 million) in the December quarter, from 51.97 billion rupees a year earlier.

Revenue rose to 318.67 billion rupees, with the banking, financial services and insurance unit, which accounts for over a third of the total, posting a 16.85per cent growth in the quarter.

(US$1 = 73.9000 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Source: Reuters

