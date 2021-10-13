Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

FICA COVID-19 climate change court Malaysia China
Logo

Business

India's Infosys raises annual revenue outlook on digital services demand
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

FICA COVID-19 climate change court Malaysia China

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

India's Infosys raises annual revenue outlook on digital services demand

India's Infosys raises annual revenue outlook on digital services demand

FILE PHOTO: The Infosys logo is seen at the SIBOS banking and financial conference in Toronto, Ontario, Canada October 19, 2017. Picture taken October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren/File Photo

13 Oct 2021 07:04PM (Updated: 13 Oct 2021 07:03PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BENGALURU :Infosys Ltd on Wednesday raised its annual revenue outlook, as India's second-largest IT services firm bets on more contracts from global businesses expanding their digital offerings during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company forecast revenue to rise between 16.5per cent and 17.5per cent in the financial year to March 2022, compared to its July prediction of 14per cent to 16per cent growth. It maintained its margin forecast for fiscal 2022 at 22per cent to 24per cent.

India's US$194 billion IT services sector has been a big pandemic winner, thanks to the pandemic-induced surge in demand for services such as cloud computing, digital payment infrastructure and cybersecurity.

Bengaluru-based Infosys said large deal signings stood at US$2.15 billion in the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with US$2.6 billion in the June quarter and US$3.15 billion a year earlier.

Its consolidated net profit came in at 54.21 billion rupees (US$719.48 million), beating the analysts' average estimate of 52.74 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Revenue from operations climbed 20.5per cent to 296.02 billion rupees.

(US$1 = 75.3460 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru;Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and Aditya Soni)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us