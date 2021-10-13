India's Infosys raises annual revenue outlook on digital services demand

BENGALURU :Infosys Ltd on Wednesday raised its annual revenue outlook, as India's second-largest IT services firm bets on more contracts from global businesses expanding their digital offerings during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company forecast revenue to rise between 16.5per cent and 17.5per cent in the financial year to March 2022, compared to its July prediction of 14per cent to 16per cent growth. It maintained its margin forecast for fiscal 2022 at 22per cent to 24per cent.

India's US$194 billion IT services sector has been a big pandemic winner, thanks to the pandemic-induced surge in demand for services such as cloud computing, digital payment infrastructure and cybersecurity.

Bengaluru-based Infosys said large deal signings stood at US$2.15 billion in the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with US$2.6 billion in the June quarter and US$3.15 billion a year earlier.

Its consolidated net profit came in at 54.21 billion rupees (US$719.48 million), beating the analysts' average estimate of 52.74 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Revenue from operations climbed 20.5per cent to 296.02 billion rupees.

(US$1 = 75.3460 Indian rupees)

