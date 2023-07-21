Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

India's Infosys shares slide after cutting full-year growth outlook
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

India's Infosys shares slide after cutting full-year growth outlook

India's Infosys shares slide after cutting full-year growth outlook

FILE PHOTO: The Infosys logo is seen at the SIBOS banking and financial conference in Toronto, Ontario, Canada October 19, 2017. Picture taken October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren/File Photo

21 Jul 2023 11:57AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BENGALURU : Shares of Infosys, India's second-largest software exporter, fell as much as 9 per cent on Friday, after the company halved its full-year revenue growth outlook and posted a weaker-than-expected first-quarter profit.

The company cut its revenue guidance to 1 per cent-3.5 per cent on a constant currency basis from the previous 4 per cent-7 per cent.

Shares of the company dropped most since April 17, leading losses in the benchmark Nifty 50 index. Infosys Chief Executive Salil Parekh attributed the guidance cut to delays in decision-making by clients. Reduction in discretionary spending from clients amid a global inflation pressure and recession fears have acted as headwinds for Indian IT service providers. Last week, market leader Tata Consultancy Services warned of an uncertain demand environment, while smaller peers HCLTech and Wipro reported and projected muted growth.

($1 = 82.0440 Indian rupees)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.