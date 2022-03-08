India's IOC to import June oil via tenders after snap purchase of 9 million bbls - sources

Logo
Business

FILE PHOTO: Logos of Indian Oil are pictured outside a fuel station in New Delhi, India August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

08 Mar 2022 05:41PM (Updated: 08 Mar 2022 05:41PM)
NEW DELHI : Indian Oil Corp, the country's top refiner, will seek oil for June arrival via tenders after snapping up 9 million barrels of prompt supplies as it delayed maintenance plans for the Paradip refinery, a source familiar with the matter said.

The refiner has deferred a 40-day maintenance shutdown of its 300,000 barrels per day Paradip refinery to August-September from April-May to gain from improved margins for oil products, the source said.

On Friday, IOC purchased 9 million barrels of crude which are expected to be delivered in May.

The refiner bought 3 million barrels each of Abu Dhabi's Upper Zakum and Murban crude from a European trader, the first source and traders said. IOC also purchased 1 million barrels each of Congolese Djeno crude, Nigeria's Agbami and Gabon's Mandji crude from two oil majors and a European trader, they said.

IOC may have paid $13 a barrel above Dubai quotes for the Upper Zakum crude supplies, traders said, although the first source said premiums for the cargoes were below $10 a barrel.

In addition to IOC, Reliance Industries has also delayed three weeks' maintenance shutdown of a crude unit at its export focussed refinery to September.

(Reporting by Florence Tan and Nidhi Verma; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Source: Reuters

