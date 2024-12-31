Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

India's ISRO attempts its first space docking mission
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

India's ISRO attempts its first space docking mission

India's ISRO attempts its first space docking mission

FILE PHOTO: Small Satellite Launch Vehicle, Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) logo and Indian flag are seen in this illustration taken, October 10, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

31 Dec 2024 01:21AM (Updated: 31 Dec 2024 01:44AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BENGALURU :India's space agency launched its first space docking mission on an Indian-made rocket on Monday in an attempt to become the fourth country to achieve the advanced technological feat.

The mission, seen as pivotal for future space endeavours, including satellite servicing and the operation of India's planned space station, lifted off from India's main spaceport at 4:30 p.m. GMT aboard ISRO's "workhorse" PSLV rocket.

After around 15 minutes, the mission director called the launch mission successful, after the spacecraft reached an altitude of around 480 km.

In-space docking technology is crucial when multiple rocket launches are required to achieve shared mission objectives.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement