Business

India's Jio launches Netflix subscription on prepaid plans
FILE PHOTO: A man walks across the LED board showing the logo of Jio at the ongoing India Mobile Congress 2022, at Pragati Maidan, in New Delhi, India, October 3, 2022. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: A smartphone with the Netflix logo lies in front of displayed "Streaming service" words in this illustration taken March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration//File Photo
18 Aug 2023 07:25PM (Updated: 18 Aug 2023 07:34PM)
Reliance Jio Infocomm, the telecom arm of Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries, said on Friday it has launched a Netflix subscription on prepaid plans.

Source: Reuters

