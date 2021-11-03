Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

COVID-19 Raeesah Khan vaccination Malaysia China climate change
Logo

Business

India's largest bank SBI reports record US$1 billion profit as provisions drop
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

COVID-19 Raeesah Khan vaccination Malaysia China climate change

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

India's largest bank SBI reports record US$1 billion profit as provisions drop

India's largest bank SBI reports record US$1 billion profit as provisions drop

FILE PHOTO: A man checks his mobile phones in front of State Bank of India (SBI) branch in Kolkata, India, February 9, 2018. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/File Photo

03 Nov 2021 04:29PM (Updated: 03 Nov 2021 04:51PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BENGALURU :India's largest lender State Bank of India reported a record quarterly profit on Wednesday, as provisions for bad loans more than halved and credit costs slipped, sending shares up more than 3per cent to an all-time high.

Most large Indian banks have reported higher profits for the September quarter, buoyed by a rebound in credit demand as the economy reopened fully and low interest rates boosted spending on automobiles and homes.

SBI's credit growth was 6.17per cent at the end of the September quarter, driven by a 15.17per cent jump in personal retail loans, the state-owned bank said. It had forecast an overall credit growth of 9per cent for fiscal 2022.

Net profit rose 66.7per cent to 76.27 billion rupees (US$1.02 billion) for the three months ended Sept. 30, beating analysts' expectations for a profit of 71.82 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Net interest income rose 10.7per cent, while net interest margin, a key indicator of a bank's profitability, was 3.50per cent, up 16 basis points from a year ago.

Provisions for bad loans slid 52per cent, while the Mumbai-based bank's gross bad loan ratio, a measure of asset quality, slipped to 4.90per cent from 5.32per cent a quarter earlier. Credit cost declined 51 basis points to 0.43per cent.

Private-sector rivals ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank reported robust quarterly results last month on strong loan growth, but Axis Bank lagged its peers.

SBI shares, which have outperformed the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index so far this year with a near 90per cent jump, rose as much as 3.7per cent to a record high of 540.8 rupees after the results.

(US$1 = 74.5100 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us