Indian IT services firm LTIMindtree missed quarterly revenue estimates on Thursday, hurt by weak tech spending.

The company's consolidated revenue rose 5.9 per cent to 94.33 billion rupees ($1.12 billion) in the three months to Sept. 30.

That was marginally lower than analysts' average estimate of 94.42 billion rupees, as per data compiled by LSEG. ($1 = 84.0300 Indian rupees)