India's LTIMindtree posts Q4 profit miss as costs rise

BENGALURU : India's LTIMindtree reported a lower-than-expected fourth quarter profit on Thursday as expenses rose and margins shrank, while the industry grappled with falling client budgets and worries of a upcoming recession in the United States.

The IT services and consulting firm's consolidated net profit came in at 11.14 billion rupees ($136.18 million) for the three months ended March 31, compared to 11.09 billion rupees year ago.

Analysts, on an average were expecting a profit of 11.97 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

LTIMindtree, formed by the merger of Larsen & Toubro's IT unit with Mindtree, said its earnings before interest and taxes, or EBIT, margins fall to 16.4 per cent from 18.1 per cent, a year ago.

Total expenses jumped by nearly 25 per cent from a year ago.

Bigger rival Wipro Ltd forecast weak IT services revenue, while Tech Mahindra Ltd reported a slump in profits.

Revenue from operations rose 22 per cent to 86.91 billion rupees.

Its board recommended a final dividend of 40 rupees per share, the company said in an exchange filing.

Shares of the Mumbai based IT firm ended 3.9 per cent higher on Thursday ahead of results, vs 1.1 per cent gain in Nifty IT index.

($1 = 81.8050 Indian rupees)