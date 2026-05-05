India's markets regulator sets up task force to tackle AI-driven cyber threats

May 5 : India's markets regulator on Tuesday issued an advisory on emerging AI-driven vulnerability detection tools, warning that their use could introduce new cybersecurity risks for regulated entities.

Here are some details:

• The Securities and Exchange Board of India has constituted a task force to assess emerging threats posed by such AI-based models.

• The task force will examine the cyber risks associated with these tools and devise a uniform mitigation strategy.

• It will also report cyber incidents, malicious activities and system vulnerabilities to strengthen the cybersecurity framework of India's securities markets.

• SEBI has directed market infrastructure institutes and other intermediaries to report cyberattacks, vulnerabilities and malicious activities on a priority basis.