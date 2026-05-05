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India's markets regulator sets up task force to tackle AI-driven cyber threats
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India's markets regulator sets up task force to tackle AI-driven cyber threats

India's markets regulator sets up task force to tackle AI-driven cyber threats

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is seen on its headquarters in Mumbai, India, March 24, 2025. REUTERS/Hemanshi Kamani/File Photo

05 May 2026 11:41PM
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May 5 : India's markets regulator on Tuesday issued an advisory on emerging AI-driven vulnerability detection tools, warning that their use could introduce new cybersecurity risks for regulated entities.

Here are some details: 

• The Securities and Exchange Board of India has constituted a task force to assess emerging threats posed by such AI-based models.

• The task force will examine the cyber risks associated with these tools and devise a uniform mitigation strategy.

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• It will also report cyber incidents, malicious activities and system vulnerabilities to strengthen the cybersecurity framework of India's securities markets.

• SEBI has directed market infrastructure institutes and other intermediaries to report cyberattacks, vulnerabilities and malicious activities on a priority basis.

Source: Reuters
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