Business

India's Max Financial reports cyber threat at unit
India's Max Financial reports cyber threat at unit

FILE PHOTO: A man holds a laptop computer as cyber code is projected on him in this illustration picture created on May 13, 2017. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/File Photo

02 Jul 2025 08:58PM (Updated: 02 Jul 2025 09:00PM)
India's Max Financial Services said on Wednesday its unit, Axis Max Life Insurance, received communication on unauthorized access to customer data from an anonymous sender.

Source: Reuters
