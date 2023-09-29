Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

India's Megha Engineering gets $648 million contract in Mongolia
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

India's Megha Engineering gets $648 million contract in Mongolia

29 Sep 2023 04:41PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

NEW DELHI : Hyderabad-based engineering firm Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL) said on Friday it has secured a $648 million contract in Mongolia.

"The company received a Letter of Agreement (LOA) for constructing a crude oil refinery plant valued at $648 million from Mongol Refinery State Owned LLC," a company statement said.

Upon completion, the refinery is expected to process 1.5 million metric tons of crude oil annually, catering to Mongolia's domestic demand for gasoline, diesel, aviation fuel, and LPG.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.