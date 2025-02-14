India's Modi holds meeting with Tesla CEO Musk in Washington

:Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Thursday in Washington where they discussed issues including space, mobility, technology and innovation, Modi said in a post on X.

"Their discussion also touched on opportunities to deepen cooperation in emerging technologies, entrepreneurship and good governance, India's foreign ministry separately said in a statement.

On Wednesday, Reuters reported that Modi was slated to meet Musk during his trip this week to the United States, and Starlink's entry in the South Asian market could come up for discussion in the meeting.

Starlink has long wanted to launch in India and has in recent months clashed with billionaire Mukesh Ambani's company over how the country should grant spectrum for satellite services. India's government has sided with Musk that spectrum should be assigned and not auctioned, but Starlink's licence application is still under review.

Modi is also expected meet U.S. President Donald Trump during his two-day U.S. visit, with discussions on trade and tariffs concessions expected to be high on agenda. He is, however, unlikely to meet other business CEOs during the trip, sources told Reuters on Wednesday.