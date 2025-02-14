Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

India's Modi holds meeting with Tesla CEO Musk in Washington
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

India's Modi holds meeting with Tesla CEO Musk in Washington

India's Modi holds meeting with Tesla CEO Musk in Washington
Elon Musk walks with his son X Æ A-12 after a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Blair House, in Washington, D.C., U.S., February 13, 2025. REUTERS/Nathan Howard
India's Modi holds meeting with Tesla CEO Musk in Washington
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi talk as they arrive for a joint news conference after bilateral talks at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, February 25, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago/File Photo
14 Feb 2025 02:21AM (Updated: 14 Feb 2025 02:38AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Thursday in Washington where they discussed issues including space, mobility, technology and innovation, Modi said in a post on X.

"Their discussion also touched on opportunities to deepen cooperation in emerging technologies, entrepreneurship and good governance, India's foreign ministry separately said in a statement.

On Wednesday, Reuters reported that Modi was slated to meet Musk during his trip this week to the United States, and Starlink's entry in the South Asian market could come up for discussion in the meeting.

Starlink has long wanted to launch in India and has in recent months clashed with billionaire Mukesh Ambani's company over how the country should grant spectrum for satellite services. India's government has sided with Musk that spectrum should be assigned and not auctioned, but Starlink's licence application is still under review.

Modi is also expected meet U.S. President Donald Trump during his two-day U.S. visit, with discussions on trade and tariffs concessions expected to be high on agenda. He is, however, unlikely to meet other business CEOs during the trip, sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement