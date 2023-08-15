Logo
Business

India's Ola Electric eyes higher sales with affordable e-scooters
Business

India's Ola Electric eyes higher sales with affordable e-scooters

India's Ola Electric eyes higher sales with affordable e-scooters

FILE PHOTO: A man checks his mobile phone as he waits while recharging his Ola electric scooter at an electric vehicle charging station in New Delhi, India, February 12, 2022. REUTERS/Aditi Shah/File Photo

15 Aug 2023 03:19PM (Updated: 15 Aug 2023 04:08PM)
POCHAMPALLI, TAMIL NADU :Ola Electric, India's largest maker of electric scooters, launched its most affordable rides on Tuesday, in an effort to woo more buyers as the price of e-scooters moves closer to gasoline models.

The new models, S1X and S1X+, will be priced between 99,999 rupees ($1,199.15) and 109,999 rupees, respectively, with the cheapest variant of S1X about 36 per cent cheaper than IPO-bound Ola's most expensive e-scooter, the S1 Pro which sells for 140,000 rupees.

The cheapest gasoline scooter in India costs about 64,000 rupees. The Softbank Group-backed company on Tuesday said it has opened 100 more service centres across the country, taking their total tally to 500.

($1 = 83.3916 Indian rupees)

Source: Reuters

