Business

India's passenger vehicle sales drop in September
Business

A view shows cars parked during lockdown by the authorities to limit the spreading of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in New Delhi, India March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

14 Oct 2021 03:25PM (Updated: 14 Oct 2021 03:35PM)
BENGALURU : India's total domestic passenger vehicle sales fell 41.2per cent in September from a year ago, data from an auto industry body showed on Thursday, as a semiconductor crunch and high commodity prices exacerbated problems for automakers.

Total domestic passenger vehicles fell to 160,070 units from 272,027 units a year ago, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) said.

(This story refiles to add dropped word "to" in second paragraph)

(Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

Source: Reuters

