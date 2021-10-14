India's passenger vehicle sales drop in September

BENGALURU : India's total domestic passenger vehicle sales fell 41.2per cent in September from a year ago, data from an auto industry body showed on Thursday, as a semiconductor crunch and high commodity prices exacerbated problems for automakers.

Total domestic passenger vehicles fell to 160,070 units from 272,027 units a year ago, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) said.

