Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

India's Paytm considers share buyback
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

India's Paytm considers share buyback

India's Paytm considers share buyback

FILE PHOTO: A smartphone with the Paytm logo is placed on a laptop in this illustration taken on July 14, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

09 Dec 2022 12:01AM (Updated: 09 Dec 2022 12:39AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:India's Paytm said on Thursday it was considering to repurchase its own shares, without specifying details, at a time when the digital payments giant's shares are trading 75 per cent lower than its stock market debut last year.

Paytm's parent company, One97 Communications, said its board is set to meet on Dec. 13 to consider the buyback proposal.

"The management believes that given the company’s prevailing liquidity/ financial position, a buyback may be beneficial for our shareholders," One97 said.

The announcement comes after Reuters reported in November that SoftBank Group Corp sold a 4.5 per cent stake.

Paytm's scrip closed 0.28 per cent lower on Thursday at 508.40 rupees on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.