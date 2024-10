India's Paytm reported its first-ever quarterly profit since listing, helped by a one-time gain from the sale of its entertainment ticketing business to Zomato.

The company posted a consolidated net profit of 9.28 billion rupees ($110.38 million) in the latest quarter, compared with the record 8.39-billion-rupee loss in the previous quarter.

Paytm recorded a one-time gain of 13.45 billion rupees related to the ticketing business sale.

($1 = 84.0720 Indian rupees)