Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

India's Paytm receives notice from financial crime fighting agency, sees no business impact
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

India's Paytm receives notice from financial crime fighting agency, sees no business impact

India's Paytm receives notice from financial crime fighting agency, sees no business impact

A QR code sticker of the digital payment app Paytm is seen outside a grocery store in Kolkata, India July 9, 2024. REUTERS/Sahiba Chawdhary / File Photo

01 Mar 2025 10:21PM (Updated: 01 Mar 2025 11:33PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

(Removes extraneous word 'the' in paragraph 2)

India's Paytm received a show cause notice from India's financial crime fighting agency on Saturday for allegedly violating the country's Foreign Exchange Management Act.

The notice relates to violations relating to the acquisition of two subsidiaries - Little Internet Private Limited and Nearbuy India Private Limited for the years 2015 to 2019, Paytm said in a statement.

This pertains to a period when these companies were not subsidiaries of Paytm, it said.

The notice has no impact on its services to its consumers and merchants, the company added.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement