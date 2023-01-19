India's PhonePe raises $350 million at $12 billion valuation

BENGALURU : Walmart-backed Indian digital payments app PhonePe has raised $350 million in a funding round led by private equity firm General Atlantic that valued the company at $12 billion.
Reuters
