Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

India's RBI likely sells dollars as surging US yields hold rupee hostage - traders
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

India's RBI likely sells dollars as surging US yields hold rupee hostage - traders

India's RBI likely sells dollars as surging US yields hold rupee hostage - traders

FILE PHOTO: An attendant at a fuel station arranges Indian rupee notes in Kolkata, India, August 16, 2018. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/File Photo

28 Sep 2022 12:25PM (Updated: 28 Sep 2022 12:25PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MUMBAI : The Indian central bank likely sold dollars via state-run banks on Wednesday as rising Treasury yields and mounting risk aversion pushed the rupee to a record low, traders said.

The rupee was trading at 81.8675 per U.S. dollar, down from 81.58 in the previous session. The local unit earlier reached a record low of 81.9350.

The intervention by the Reserve Bank of India was confirmed to Reuters by three bankers and a brokerage firm.

"There are two major state-run banks who are selling dollars," said one of the traders.

"It looks like they want to protect the 82 level for today."

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.