Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

India's Reliance buys at least 15 million barrels of Russian oil - traders
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

India's Reliance buys at least 15 million barrels of Russian oil - traders

India's Reliance buys at least 15 million barrels of Russian oil - traders

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Reliance Industries is pictured in a stall at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show at Gandhinagar, India, January 17, 2019. REUTERS/Amit Dave

22 Apr 2022 06:32PM (Updated: 22 Apr 2022 06:37PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

NEW DELHI : Reliance Industries Ltd, operator of the world's biggest oil refining complex, has ordered at least 15 million barrels of Russian oil since Russia invaded Ukraine in February, trade sources said.

Reliance has bought an average 5 million barrels a month for the June quarter, the sources said.

Reliance did not immediately respond to a Reuters' email seeking comment.

Before the Ukraine war, Indian refiners, including Reliance, rarely bought Russian oil owing to high freight costs.

But Western sanctions against Russia since its Ukraine invasion, which Moscow calls a "special operation", have prompted many oil importers to shun trade with Moscow, depressing its crude prices to record discount levels.

Indian refiners have snapped up the cheap barrels as India, the world's third-biggest oil importer and consumer, is hit hard by high oil prices. India imports about 85 per cent of its 5 million barrels per day oil needs.

While New Delhi has called for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine, it has not explicitly condemned Moscow's actions. India has also abstained from voting on multiple United Nations resolutions on the invasion.

Refinitiv's tanker flow data shows a supply of about 8 million barrels of Russian oil, mainly Urals, at the Reliance-operated Sikka port in western India, for arrival between April 5 and May 9.

Most of these barrels are supplied by Russian trader Litasco, the Refinitiv data shows.

Traders said Reliance is buying Russian oil on delivered basis.

Reliance is scheduled to received its first parcel of Russia's ESPO oil in early May, the Refinitiv data shows. This grade is mostly supplied to China.

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance operates two refineries at the Jamnagar complex in western India that can process about 1.4 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil daily.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us