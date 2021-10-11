Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

India's Reliance Industries scales record high on solar deals
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

India's Reliance Industries scales record high on solar deals

India's Reliance Industries scales record high on solar deals

FILE PHOTO: A bird flies past a Reliance Industries logo installed on its mart in Ahmedabad, India January 16, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave//File Photo

11 Oct 2021 02:19PM (Updated: 11 Oct 2021 02:16PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BENGALURU : Shares of Reliance Industries rose 1.8per cent to a record high on Monday after the Indian oil-to-telecom conglomerate announced two deals over the weekend to buy solar capacity in its latest push towards becoming net carbon zero by 2035.

The deals came as the owner of the world's biggest refining complex aims to make India a hub for low-cost solar manufacture. In June, it committed to invest US$10.1 billion in clean energy over three years.

Through its unit Reliance New Energy Solar Ltd, Reliance Industries is buying Norwegian-headquartered solar panel maker REC Solar Holdings for US$771 million from China National Bluestar and an up to 40per cent stake in India's Sterling and Wilson Solar.

REC has patented technology and opens up the export market for Reliance's solar business, analysts at Jefferies said in a note on Sunday.

"REC's long operating history in Europe and the U.S. opens up the possibility of RIL exporting to these geographies," Jefferies said.

Shares of Sterling and Wilson Solar jumped 17per cent to their highest in nearly two years in heavy-volume trade, as the Reliance deal adds to its growing portfolio of projects globally.

About 11.9 million Sterling and Wilson shares had changed hands by 0508 GMT, 3.4 times their 30-day average.

Sterling and Wilson Solar has about 11.4 GWp of solar power projects across the world, and provides operations and maintenance services, according to a statement.

Reliance shares have risen about 35per cent this year, as of last close, while Sterling and Wilson stocks have gained 67.4per cent.

(Reporting by Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us