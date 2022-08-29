Logo
India's Reliance Jio to launch 5G services within 2 months
FILE PHOTO: Commuters are reflected on an advertisement of Reliance Industries' Jio telecoms unit, at a bus stop in Mumbai, India, February 21, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

29 Aug 2022 04:54PM (Updated: 29 Aug 2022 05:00PM)
NEW DELHI :Reliance Industries Ltd's Jio will begin rolling out 5G services for its subscribers in the next two months, India's top telecom company said on Monday.

The company has committed 2 trillion rupees ($25 billion) to roll out the 5G services, Chairman Mukesh Ambani said at the company's annual general meeting. The company will start rolling out 5G in key cities before covering pan-India by December 2023, he added.

Earlier this month, Jio emerged as the biggest spender in India's $19 billion 5G spectrum auction, winning airwaves worth $11 billion.

The Indian government aims to begin the rollout of 5G - which it says can provide data speeds about 10 times faster than 4G - by October this year. Globally, the next generation network is seen as vital for emerging technologies like self-driving cars and artificial intelligence.

($1 = 79.9550 Indian rupees)

Source: Reuters

