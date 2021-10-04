Logo
India's Sept gold imports surge nearly 8 times as prices drop -govt source
India's Sept gold imports surge nearly 8 times as prices drop -govt source

FILE PHOTO: Gold bars are displayed at a gold jewellery shop in the northern Indian city of Chandigarh May 8, 2012.REUTERS/Ajay Verma

04 Oct 2021 02:34PM (Updated: 04 Oct 2021 02:32PM)
MUMBAI : India's gold imports in September soared 658per cent from last year's lower base as a correction in local prices to the lowest level in nearly six months prompted jewellers to step up purchases for the upcoming festive season, a government source said.

India imported 91 tonnes of gold in September, compared to 12 tonnes a year earlier, the source said on Monday on condition of anonymity as he is not authorised to speak to media.

In value terms, September imports surged to US$5.1 billion from US$601 million a year ago, he said.

(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Source: Reuters

