India's SpiceJet expects to restart Boeing MAX service by next month

BENGALURU: India's SpiceJet said on Thursday (Aug 26) it expects Boeing's grounded 737 MAX jets in its fleet to return to service at the end of September following a settlement struck with lessor Avolon on leases of the aircraft.

Around 175 countries have allowed the 737 MAX to return to service following a nearly two-year safety ban, with 30 airlines already restarting their MAX aircraft services.

The resumption of MAX aircraft services in India would be subject to regulatory approvals, SpiceJet said. The country's air safety regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Avolon declined to comment.

SpiceJet, which said earlier this month it was in discussions with aircraft lessors of MAX aircraft to restructure present leases, did not provide any further details on the settlement.