Indian food delivery giant Swiggy posted a wider first-quarter loss on Thursday, as rising investments in its quick-commerce arm, Instamart, continued to weigh.

Its consolidated net loss widened to 11.97 billion rupees ($136.68 million) for the quarter ended June 30, from a loss of 6.11 billion rupees a year ago.

($1 = 87.5740 Indian rupees)