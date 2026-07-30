Logo
Logo

Business

India's Swiggy posts narrower loss as quick commerce arm hits contribution break-even
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

India's Swiggy posts narrower loss as quick commerce arm hits contribution break-even

India's Swiggy posts narrower loss as quick commerce arm hits contribution break-even

FILE PHOTO: A gig worker waits to pick an order outside a Swiggy's grocery warehouse at a market area in New Delhi, India, May 6, 2024. REUTERS/Priyanshu Singh/File Photo

30 Jul 2026 06:20PM (Updated: 30 Jul 2026 06:35PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

July 30 : India's Swiggy Ltd on Thursday posted a narrower quarterly loss by 34 per cent, buoyed by healthy demand for its food delivery and as its quick commerce arm hit a contribution break-even.

The Instamart-owner reported a consolidated net loss of 7.91 billion rupees ($82.67 million) for the April-June quarter, compared to a net loss of 11.97 billion rupees a year ago.

Analysts on average had expected a net loss of 7.2 billion rupees, according to LSEG data.

Indian food delivery sector has remained resilient despite a challenging consumer spending environment, with platforms like Swiggy benefiting from customers ordering more frequently and from an uptick in revenue generated through advertisements and platform fees.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

    For the June quarter, Instamart's adjusted EBITDA margin improved to negative 9.8 per cent from negative 10.9 per cent in the previous quarter.

The Sriharsha Majety-led company reported a consolidated revenue of 68.12 billion rupees compared to analysts estimates of 65.21 billion rupees, with revenue from food delivery and quick commerce arm, Instamart, driving growth.

($1 = 95.6800 Indian rupees)

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement