India's Swiggy raises US$700 million in funding round led by Invesco
India's Swiggy raises US$700 million in funding round led by Invesco

A Swiggy delivery rider. (File photo: iStock)

24 Jan 2022 05:03PM (Updated: 24 Jan 2022 05:57PM)
BENGALURU: SoftBank-backed Indian food delivery firm Swiggy said on Monday (Jan 24) it raised US$700 million in a funding round led by US investment firm Invesco, as competition intensifies for quick delivery of food and grocery in Asia's third-largest economy.

Baron Capital Group, Sumeru Venture, IIFL and Kotak were among the new investors who participated in the latest funding round. Swiggy's existing investors who took part in the round included Alpha Wave Global and Qatar Investment Authority.

"While the food delivery business has nearly doubled in gross order value (GOV) in the last year, this fundraise will enable Swiggy to further accelerate growth on the core platform and make meaningful investments to grow Instamart," Swiggy said in a statement.

Swiggy said its grocery delivery service Instamart is on track to reach an annualised gross merchandise value run rate of US$1 billion in the next three quarters.

Instamart competes with Tata-owned BigBasket, Grofers, Amazon.com Inc's Amazon Fresh and Reliance Industries' JioMart. In Grofers, Swiggy's larger rival Zomato Ltd holds a stake.

Earlier this month, Reliance Industries' retail arm invested US$200 million for a 25.8 per cent stake in online delivery platform Dunzo.

Source: Reuters/zl

