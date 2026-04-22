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India’s Tata Communications posts quarterly revenue rise on data‑services growth
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India’s Tata Communications posts quarterly revenue rise on data‑services growth

22 Apr 2026 07:31PM (Updated: 22 Apr 2026 07:34PM)
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April 22 : India's Tata Communications reported a 9.4 per cent rise in fourth-quarter revenue on Wednesday, supported by demand for cloud infrastructure and high-bandwidth cable services housed under its data services unit.

• Revenue from its mainstay data services business rose 11.5 per cent to 56.84 billion rupees ($606 million), boosting overall revenue to 65.54 billion rupees.

• Profit dipped to 2.63 billion rupees for the three-month period ended March 31 from 10.40 billion in the year-ago period, which had seen a one-off gain from the sale of a stake in a subsidiary.

• "This quarter, we had some interesting deal wins around network transformation, multi-cloud connectivity and employee interaction capabilities for enabling global capability centres", CEO-designate Ganesh Lakshminarayanan said.

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• Peers Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, whose enterprise businesses form a smaller part compared with their core telecom services, will report fourth-quarter results on Friday and next week, respectively.

($1 = 93.7950 Indian rupees)

Source: Reuters
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