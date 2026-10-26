Logo
Logo

Business

India's Tata Communications to spend $450 million on AI connectivity infrastructure
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

India's Tata Communications to spend $450 million on AI connectivity infrastructure

India's Tata Communications to spend $450 million on AI connectivity infrastructure

FILE PHOTO: The logo of TATA Communications outside the company's building, where a data centre caught fire this month in New Delhi, India, June 24, 2026. REUTERS/Bhawika Chhabra/File Photo

26 Oct 2026 04:32PM (Updated: 26 Oct 2026 04:35PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Oct 26 : Tata Communications, which offers data connections and cybersecurity to enterprises, announced investments of close to $450 million on Monday to build high-speed network cables connecting India’s AI data-centre corridors.

Here are some more details:

• The company will build around 10,000 kilometers of new long-haul fiber cables across India

• The project will connect cloud services firms, global capability centres and other organisations such as banks to data-centre clusters

• Expansion will be in three phases: Mumbai-Pune-Hyderabad-Chennai corridor, the east coast and western India data-centre ecosystems, including Vizag, Bhubaneswar, Jamnagar and GIFT City

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement