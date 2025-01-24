Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

India's Tata Electronics acquires 60% stake in Pegatron Technology
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

India's Tata Electronics acquires 60% stake in Pegatron Technology

India's Tata Electronics acquires 60% stake in Pegatron Technology

Employee buses enter the Pegatron facility near Chennai, India, March 7, 2023. REUTERS/Praveen Paramasivam/File Photo

24 Jan 2025 03:27PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Tata Electronics said on Friday it will acquire a majority 60 per cent stake in Pegatron Technology India to grow its manufacturing footprint.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement