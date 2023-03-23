Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

India's Tata Group mulls pumping $2 billion into super app venture -Bloomberg News
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

India's Tata Group mulls pumping $2 billion into super app venture -Bloomberg News

India's Tata Group mulls pumping $2 billion into super app venture -Bloomberg News

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Tata Group is seen at a business meeting organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in New Delhi March 23, 2009. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur

23 Mar 2023 06:28PM (Updated: 23 Mar 2023 06:28PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BENGALURU : Indian salt-to-software conglomerate Tata Group is considering injecting another $2 billion into its super app venture to bolster its digital business, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The funds would help the group's online platform Tata Neu strengthen its digital offerings, fix technical glitches, and meet any new spending needs, the report said.

The injection would take place over two years if the deal goes through, it added.

Tata Group has also asked Tata Digital to look for ways to boost the valuation of the super app, according to the report.

A Tata Group spokesperson declined to comment on the report, while Tata Digital did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

Tata launched the e-commerce super app in April last year, offering everything from apparel to air tickets in a renewed push for a slice of a fast-growing market dominated by Amazon.com and Walmart's Flipkart.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.