Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

India's Tata Group readying plan for battery company in India, abroad
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

India's Tata Group readying plan for battery company in India, abroad

India's Tata Group readying plan for battery company in India, abroad

FILE PHOTO: A Tata Motors logo is pictured outside the company showroom in Mumbai, India February 5, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/

11 May 2022 10:47PM (Updated: 11 May 2022 10:47PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

NEW DELHI : India's tech-to-autos Tata Group is drawing up plans to launch a battery company in India and abroad, its chairman N Chandrasekaran said on Wednesday, as Tata deepens its push to build electric vehicles.

The group is making a transition towards sustainability across businesses which includes a clean mobility push at Tata Motors and its British luxury unit Jaguar Land Rover, Chandrasekaran said at an industry event.

To meet stringent climate goals, automakers globally are pursuing zero-emission strategies by also investing in batteries and their raw material supply chain.

Tata Motors, India's biggest electric carmaker, has plans to launch 10 electric models by 2025, whereas Jaguar Land Rover's luxury Jaguar brand will be entirely electric by 2025 and the carmaker will launch e-models of its entire lineup by 2030.

"Pressure on making the climate transition is only going to increase ... deadlines will only get advanced going forward," he said, adding that the Tata group will soon announce its goal towards becoming carbon neutral.

The battery "blueprint" is part of a broader plan to be "future ready" by investing in renewable energy, hydrogen, storage solutions and the circular economy, he said.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us