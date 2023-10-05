India's Tata Group in talks with Temasek to buy back a stake in Tata Play - Bloomberg News

BENGALURU : India's Tata Group is in advanced talks with Temasek Holdings to buy back a stake in its entertainment content distribution platform at a valuation of more than $1 billion, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The Indian conglomerate and the Singaporean state investor are in the final stages of discussions around the interest of about 20 per cent in Tata Play, the report added.

Tata Group and Temasek didn't immediately respond to Reuters' emails seeking comment.