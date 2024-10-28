India's Tata Technologies posts third straight drop in profit as EV demand slows

India's Tata Technologies reported a drop in profit for the third consecutive quarter, hurt by slowing global demand for electric vehicles.

Tata Technologies provides engineering and technology services to automobile, aero and heavy machinery makers. Indian EV market leader Tata Motors is its parent and also its top client.

Its consolidated profit after tax dropped 2 per cent to 1.57 billion rupees in the July-September quarter. However, this was also its slowest decline in the three quarters when profits have fallen.

Use of electric vehicles has grown rapidly in recent years to account for 2 per cent of India's annual sales of 4.2 million cars, but sales growth is now faltering, which analysts blame on high prices and a lack of charging facilities.

Globally too, some car makers are cutting back on their previous EV targets as consumers opt for hybrid vehicles that are cheaper than their electric counterparts.

Tata Technologies' revenue rose 2 per cent to 1.30 billion rupees in the second quarter, while expenses grew about 1 per cent.

"We are confident that the second half of the fiscal year will show stronger performance compared to the first half," CEO Warren Harris said.