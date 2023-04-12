Logo
India's TCS beats Q4 profit view as deal momentum intact
India's TCS beats Q4 profit view as deal momentum intact

India's TCS beats Q4 profit view as deal momentum intact

FILE PHOTO: Figurines with computers and smartphones are seen in front of Tata Consultanct Services logo in this illustration, July 24, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

12 Apr 2023 07:58PM (Updated: 12 Apr 2023 08:02PM)
BENGALURU :Tata Consultancy Services Ltd on Wednesday reported a bigger-than-expected rise in fourth-quarter profit as India's top IT exporter saw firm demand for digital services despite a challenging macroeconomic backdrop.

The company's net profit rose 14.8 per cent to 113.92 billion rupees ($1.39 billion) in the three months ended March 31, from 99.26 billion rupees a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 110.13 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

TCS is the first among its peers to report quarterly earnings, setting the tone for an industry that is staring at a recession in its major markets, the U.S. and Europe, and turmoil in the U.S. banking sector.

The company is also seeing a CEO transition - it named K Krithivasan as the CEO-designate in place of Rajesh Gopinathan, who resigned in March.

Revenue from operations rose about 17 per cent to 591.62 billion rupees.

($1 = 82.0700 Indian rupees)

Source: Reuters

