Business

India's TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan to resign
India's TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan to resign

FILE PHOTO: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Chief Executive Officer Rajesh Gopinathan speaks during a news conference announcing the company's quarterly results in Mumbai, India, July 13, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

16 Mar 2023 10:31PM (Updated: 16 Mar 2023 10:31PM)
BENGALURU : Indian IT services provider Tata Consultancy Services said on Thursday Rajesh Gopinathan will resign as Chief Executive Officer, effective Sept. 15.

Source: Reuters

