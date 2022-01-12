Logo
India's TCS quarterly net up 12per cent on digital services demand
FILE PHOTO: A private security guard stands at the exit gate of the headquarters of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in Mumbai, India October 13, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

12 Jan 2022 10:04PM (Updated: 12 Jan 2022 09:59PM)
NEW DELHI :India's top software services exporter Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) reported a 12.3per cent jump in quarterly profit on Wednesday, boosted by a demand for digital services by clients from retail to media businesses.

Mumbai-headquartered TCS reported consolidated net profit of 97.69 billion rupees (US$1.32 billion) in the three months to Dec. 31, slightly below analysts' average forecast of 98.44 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv data.

The quarter saw clients invest in technology for long-term growth, TCS said in a statement. It said growth was across all services including cloud, cyber security, consulting and services integration, "internet of things" and digital engineering.

TCS said it added 10 new clients spending more than US$100 million on software services in the quarter.

The company said its attrition rate for the past 12 months stood at an industry low of 15.1per cent at a time when India's IT services sector is experiencing a tech talent crunch and high attrition.

Consolidated revenue from operations jumped 16.4per cent to 488.85 billion rupees, TCS said.

The company also approved a share buyback worth 180 billion rupees at 4,500 rupees per share.

TCS shares ended 1.4per cent lower ahead of earnings in a broader Mumbai market that closed 0.9per cent higher.

(US$1 = 73.8940 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal, Editing by Louise Heavens and Tomasz Janowski)

Source: Reuters

