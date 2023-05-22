Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

India's TCS receives $1.83-billion BSNL contract for 4G services
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

India's TCS receives $1.83-billion BSNL contract for 4G services

India's TCS receives $1.83-billion BSNL contract for 4G services
FILE PHOTO: A private security guard stands at the exit gate of the headquarters of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in Mumbai, India October 13, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
India's TCS receives $1.83-billion BSNL contract for 4G services
FILE PHOTO: A woman speaks on her mobile phone in front of the logo of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) painted on a wall outside its office in Kolkata, India, August 24, 2017. Picture taken August 24, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
22 May 2023 01:56PM (Updated: 22 May 2023 05:04PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BENGALURU :A consortium led by India's Tata Consultancy Services received an order of more than 150 billion rupees ($1.83 billion) from state-run Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) to deploy a 4G network across the country, the company said on Monday.

The order comes as India's IT services companies grapple with demand uncertainty.

TCS, India's top IT services provider, has been contending with pressure in its "large deals" segment, comprising projects of $1 billion or more, as clients in major markets of the U.S. and Europe delayed decision-making in the face of a slowing macroeconomic environment.

The company, which had reported weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter results, had said its order book stood at $10 billion.

It also flagged that deal wins could contract to $7 billion to $9 billion for the current quarter.

Its contract for running the country's Passport Seva Programme was renewed last year in a deal worth 80 billion rupees.

($1 = 81.7800 Indian rupees)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.