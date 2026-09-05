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India's TCS unit to invest up to $7.4 billion in AI data center campus
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India's TCS unit to invest up to $7.4 billion in AI data center campus

India's TCS unit to invest up to $7.4 billion in AI data center campus

FILE PHOTO: A man walks past a logo of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) before a press conference announcing the company's quarterly results in Mumbai, India, January 11, 2024. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo

05 Sep 2026 08:25PM
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Sept 5 : A subsidiary of Tata Consultancy Services and its partners will invest up to 700 billion rupees ($7.41 billion) to build a 1 gigawatt AI data center campus in the Indian state of Telangana, the company said on Saturday.

• TCS's subsidiary HyperVault has secured 264 acres in Hyderabad for the project, which will be developed in phases.

• The facility is aimed at AI companies and hyperscalers, supporting high-density GPU deployments for AI training and inference.

• At full buildout, HyperVault said the campus is expected to rank among India's largest AI infrastructure facilities.

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• TCS CEO K Krithivasan said Hyderabad offered the scale, talent and ecosystem needed to serve global customers.

• The announcement comes days after TCS agreed to buy Porsche AG's automotive and consulting unit MHP, as the company broadens its offerings beyond traditional IT services.

($1 = 94.4800 Indian rupees)

Source: Reuters
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