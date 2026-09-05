India's TCS unit to invest up to $7.4 billion in AI data center campus

Sept 5 : A subsidiary of Tata Consultancy Services and its partners will invest up to 700 billion rupees ($7.41 billion) to build a 1 gigawatt AI data center campus in the Indian state of Telangana, the company said on Saturday.

• TCS's subsidiary HyperVault has secured 264 acres in Hyderabad for the project, which will be developed in phases.

• The facility is aimed at AI companies and hyperscalers, supporting high-density GPU deployments for AI training and inference.

• At full buildout, HyperVault said the campus is expected to rank among India's largest AI infrastructure facilities.

• TCS CEO K Krithivasan said Hyderabad offered the scale, talent and ecosystem needed to serve global customers.

• The announcement comes days after TCS agreed to buy Porsche AG's automotive and consulting unit MHP, as the company broadens its offerings beyond traditional IT services.

($1 = 94.4800 Indian rupees)