India's Tech Mahindra beats quarterly revenue view on broad-based growth

BENGALURU, April 22 : Indian IT services company Tech Mahindra posted fourth-quarter revenue that beat analysts' estimates on Wednesday, with six out of its seven segments growing year-on-year.

Consolidated sales for the quarter ended March 31 rose 12.6 per cent year-on-year, the firm's first double-digit revenue growth since March 2023, to 150.76 billion rupees ($1.61 billion). Analysts' average estimate was 147.77 billion rupees, as per data compiled by LSEG.

The company's shares, which were down 6 per cent before the results, pared all losses and were last trading flat at 1,501.80 rupees.

The Pune-based IT major's core communications business, from which it derives a third of its revenue, grew 5.6 per cent on-year. This, despite larger rival HCLTech flagging softness in non-essential spends among telecom clients.

The rupee's depreciation also helped earnings during the quarter, as software ⁠services companies typically bill in foreign currencies. The local currency fell 4 per cent against the U.S. dollar during the quarter.

By geography, revenue from the Americas grew by 7.7 per cent. Revenue from Europe grew 7.4 per cent year-on-year.

Net profit for the quarter rose 16 per cent to 13.54 billion rupees, which was below analysts' average estimate of 14.92 billion rupees.

Tech Mahindra's net new order bookings in the fourth quarter rose to $1.07 billion from $798 million a year earlier. In the fourth quarter, Tech Mahindra announced a five-year deal with European telecom company Orange Business.

Industry leader Tata Consultancy Services posted a quarterly earnings beat and strong deal wins, but logged a rare decline in annual revenue in dollar terms, whereas Wipro and HCLTech missed estimates on delays in deal ramp-ups, non-essential spending cuts and client issues.

($1 = 93.8425 Indian rupees)