MUMBAI : Indian software services provider Tech Mahindra reported lower-than-expected third-quarter revenue on Friday on weak demand in its mainstay telecom segment.

The company's revenue rose 1.4 per cent to 132.86 billion rupees ($1.53 billion) in the three months ended Dec. 31. Analysts, on average, expected revenue of 133.53 billion rupees, according to data compiled by LSEG.

($1 = 86.5770 Indian rupees)