India's Tech Mahindra partners with SpaceXSI for AI-powered software development

Oct 22 : Indian IT services firm Tech Mahindra said on Thursday it has partnered with SpaceXSI to use AI to help companies modernise legacy applications and speed up software development.

• India's fifth-largest IT firm will also be bringing in chatbot Grok Build to set up industry-specific solutions

• The partnership will focus on supporting organizations across key sectors such as technology, telecommunications and banking, financial services

• While Tech Mahindra has similar pacts with Google Gemini and Microsoft, this is the first time an Indian IT major is collaborating with the AI division of rocket maker SpaceX