Business

India's Tech Mahindra Q2 profit, revenue beats expectations
Business

India's Tech Mahindra Q2 profit, revenue beats expectations

India's Tech Mahindra Q2 profit, revenue beats expectations

FILE PHOTO: Employees walk outside the cafeteria in the Tech Mahindra office building in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi, India March 7, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

01 Nov 2022 06:41PM (Updated: 01 Nov 2022 08:03PM)
BENGALURU -Indian IT services provider Tech Mahindra reported better-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue on Tuesday, helped by strong demand and the company also declared a special dividend.

The Pune-based company's revenue from operations increased nearly 21 per cent to 131.3 billion Indian rupees ($1.59 billion) in the July-September quarter, but a 27 per cent jump in expenses pulled net profit down 4 per cent to 12.85 billion rupees.

Analysts on average were expecting a profit of 12.04 billion rupees on revenue of 129.9 billion rupees, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

India's IT services industry was among the top beneficiaries of the pandemic's digital boom, as several businesses rushed to digitise infrastructure and adopted remote or hybrid working policies.

However, top-tier IT firms have recently given cautious forecasts so far amid the global economic uncertainty.

Tech Mahindra's total deal win fell 4.5 per cent to $716 million in the latest second quarter.

The company also approved a special dividend of 18 rupees per share.

Tech Mahindra's stock closed up 0.7 per cent on Tuesday, but did little to affect its roughly 39 per cent slide this year. ($1 = 82.6710 Indian rupees)

Source: Reuters

