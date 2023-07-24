Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

India's TVS Motor beats Q1 profit view on two-wheeler demand
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

India's TVS Motor beats Q1 profit view on two-wheeler demand

India's TVS Motor beats Q1 profit view on two-wheeler demand

FILE PHOTO: A model sits on a scooter at the TVS Motor company's pavilion during the Indian Auto Expo in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo

24 Jul 2023 06:34PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BENGALURU : India's TVS Motor reported a bigger-than-expected rise in first-quarter profit on Monday, helped by strong demand for its two-wheelers, including its flagship electric scooter.

The Apache motorbike maker reported a near 46 per cent jump in profit to 4.68 billion rupees ($57.2 million) for the quarter ended June 30, beating analysts' average estimate of 4.36 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

TVS Motor, which exports two-wheelers to Asia, Africa and America, said its revenue from operations rose 20.1 per cent to 72.18 billion rupees.

Sales of two-wheelers were boosted by the wedding season in the north and eastern parts of the country, along with a pick up in rural demand, analysts have said.

TVS's motorcycle sales grew by 7 per cent to 463,000 units, helping boost overall sales - of two-, three-wheelers and exports - by 5 per cent to 953,000 units, the company said.

With electric vehicle (EV) adoption gaining momentum, consumers also picked up TVS Motor's electric scooters ahead of a reduction in government subsidies, effective June 1.

The company hiked prices of its e-scooter TVS iQube from June 1, despite which it sold 14,462 units in June, up from 4,667 units a year earlier, with a healthy order book.

Rival two-wheeler maker Bajaj Auto is scheduled to report results on July 25 while Hero MotoCorp, the world's largest two-wheeler maker by sales, will report on Aug. 10. ($1 = 81.8480 Indian rupees)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.