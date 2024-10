Wipro, India's fourth-largest software company, posted higher-than-expected second-quarter revenue on Thursday, helped by a revival in spending by its clients in the U.S. communications sector.

The company's consolidated revenue fell 1 per cent to 223.02 billion rupees ($2.65 billion) in the July-September quarter, but was above analysts average estimate of 222.58 billion rupees, as per LSEG data. ($1 = 84.0340 Indian rupees)