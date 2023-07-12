Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

India's Wipro commits $1 billion investment into AI
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

India's Wipro commits $1 billion investment into AI

India's Wipro commits $1 billion investment into AI

FILE PHOTO: Wipro Ltd logo is seen displayed in this illustration taken, April 10, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

12 Jul 2023 10:51AM (Updated: 12 Jul 2023 11:33AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BENGALURU :Indian IT services provider Wipro Ltd said on Wednesday it planned to invest $1 billion into artificial intelligence (AI) over the next three years.

The investments will focus on the expansion of AI, big data, and analytics solutions, as well as developing new research and development and platforms, it said in an exchange filing.

This comes almost a week after rival Tata Consultancy Services said it planned to train 25,000 engineers to get them certified on Microsoft's Azure Open AI.

Companies across the world, from banks to big tech, have doubled down on investments in AI after ChatGPT, a generative AI chatbot by Microsoft-backed OpenAI took the world by storm in late 2022.

The company also launched Wipro ai360, its AI-first innovation ecosystem and said that it would train all of its about 250,000 employees on AI over the course of the next 12 months.

"Especially with the emergence of generative AI, we expect a fundamental shift up ahead, for all industries," Wipro CEO Thierry Delaporte said.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.